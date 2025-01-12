Top scorer Kane's penalty gives leaders Bayern 1-0 win at Gladbach

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany : Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane netted a 68th-minute penalty to give Bayern Munich a 1-0 victory at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday in their first league match after the winter break, keeping them four points clear of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

The England captain sent Gladbach keeper Moritz Nicolas the wrong way to break the deadlock and bag his 15th league goal this season.

Bayern had control of the game with some 70 per cent possession in the first half but struggled to convert that to goals after going close through Thomas Mueller and Leon Goretzka.

The Bavarians, who had several more chances to score after Kane's penalty, are in top spot on 39 points, with champions Leverkusen in second place on 35 after Friday's 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund.