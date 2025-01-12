Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Top scorer Kane's penalty gives leaders Bayern 1-0 win at Gladbach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Top scorer Kane's penalty gives leaders Bayern 1-0 win at Gladbach

Top scorer Kane's penalty gives leaders Bayern 1-0 win at Gladbach
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayern Munich - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - January 11, 2025 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Top scorer Kane's penalty gives leaders Bayern 1-0 win at Gladbach
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayern Munich - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - January 11, 2025 Borussia Moenchengladbach's Ko Itakura in action with Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Top scorer Kane's penalty gives leaders Bayern 1-0 win at Gladbach
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayern Munich - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - January 11, 2025 Borussia Moenchengladbach's Joe Scally in action with Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
12 Jan 2025 03:51AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany : Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane netted a 68th-minute penalty to give Bayern Munich a 1-0 victory at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday in their first league match after the winter break, keeping them four points clear of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

The England captain sent Gladbach keeper Moritz Nicolas the wrong way to break the deadlock and bag his 15th league goal this season.

Bayern had control of the game with some 70 per cent possession in the first half but struggled to convert that to goals after going close through Thomas Mueller and Leon Goretzka.

The Bavarians, who had several more chances to score after Kane's penalty, are in top spot on 39 points, with champions Leverkusen in second place on 35 after Friday's 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement