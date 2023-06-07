Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Top seed Alcaraz hunts down Tsitsipas to set up Djokovic showdown
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Top seed Alcaraz hunts down Tsitsipas to set up Djokovic showdown

Top seed Alcaraz hunts down Tsitsipas to set up Djokovic showdown
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 6, 2023 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz shakes hands with Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas after winning his quarter final match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Top seed Alcaraz hunts down Tsitsipas to set up Djokovic showdown
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 6, 2023 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Top seed Alcaraz hunts down Tsitsipas to set up Djokovic showdown
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 6, 2023 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts during his quarter final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Top seed Alcaraz hunts down Tsitsipas to set up Djokovic showdown
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 6, 2023 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
07 Jun 2023 04:59AM (Updated: 07 Jun 2023 05:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: World number one Carlos Alcaraz survived a third set wobble to cruise past fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-2 6-1 7-6(5) on Tuesday and earn a spot in the French Open last four.

For almost three sets Alcaraz played jaw-dropping tennis, having pulverised his opponent, who staged a brief comeback to force a tiebreak in the third.

The 20-year-old will now face third seed Novak Djokovic in a mouth-watering semi-final on Friday with the Spaniard chasing a second Grand Slam title after winning the US Open crown last year and the Serbian veteran on course for a record-breaking 23rd men's singles major.

Alcaraz did not take long to put Tsitsipas under pressure, breaking him on his second service game.

The 24-year-old Greek, still searching for an elusive first Grand Slam title, could not match Alcaraz's power and precision and the Spaniard broke him to love with a sensational running forehand down the line to go 5-2 up.

He wrapped up the first set, winning 12 of the last 14 points played, but he was equally relentless in the second to break Tsitsipas in the very first game to love.

Like a bear hunting down prey, Alcaraz did not let off, forcing the Greek into the net with superb and constant drop shots or stretching him wide on his backhand.

He added another break to his rapidly growing collection to go 4-1 up and even the crowd, clearly backing Tsitsipas, could not spark a comeback as Alcaraz bagged the second set a little later with his dazed opponent double-faulting.

It was a similar story in the third as he earned a quick break and took a 5-1 lead, before he squandered three match points. Tsitsipas launched a four-game comeback but Alcaraz ended it on his fifth match point.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.