Top seed Djokovic blazes past Bedene into fourth round
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 27, 2022 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his third round match against Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 27, 2022 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his third round match against Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 27, 2022 Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene shake hands after their third round match REUTERS/Yves Herman
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 27, 2022 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his third round match against Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene REUTERS/Yves Herman
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 27, 2022 Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene in action during his third round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
27 May 2022 11:30PM (Updated: 27 May 2022 11:46PM)
PARIS: Top seed Novak Djokovic powered past Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia 6-3 6-3 6-2 on Friday to advance to the French Open fourth round and stay firmly on course to challenge for a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam win.

The 35-year-old world number one, who was on the court for less than two hours, next plays 15th seed Diego Schwartzmann of Argentina.

"It's not possible to play perfectly but to strive to play close to perfection," Djokovic said in an on-court interview.

"I want to play my characteristic game, my aggressive game. It is not always possible but today it was very good."

Bedene, ranked 195th in the world after an eight-month layoff and a return to action in March, was no match for Djokovic's power and near-flawless service games.

The Serb wasted three break points at 2-1 in the first set but he quickly got another chance to breeze through it in just over 30 minutes.

He got two more breaks in the second to clinch it as quickly as the first with Bedene failing to carve out a single break chance throughout the match, and winning just five points on Djokovic's serve in the first two sets.

The third set went in similar fashion with Djokovic breaking early and Bedene, who made twice as many unforced errors as his opponent, failing to respond before the Serb wrapped up proceedings when the Slovenian sunk a forehand into the net after an hour and 44 minutes.

Source: Reuters

