Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Top seed Swiatek powers past Zhu to launch Wimbledon title quest
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Top seed Swiatek powers past Zhu to launch Wimbledon title quest

Top seed Swiatek powers past Zhu to launch Wimbledon title quest
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 3, 2023 Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her first round match against China's Zhu Lin REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Top seed Swiatek powers past Zhu to launch Wimbledon title quest
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 3, 2023 Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts during her first round match against China's Zhu Lin REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Top seed Swiatek powers past Zhu to launch Wimbledon title quest
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 3, 2023 China's Zhu Lin reacts during her first round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Top seed Swiatek powers past Zhu to launch Wimbledon title quest
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 3, 2023 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her first round match against China's Zhu Lin REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
03 Jul 2023 10:00PM (Updated: 03 Jul 2023 10:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : World number one Iga Swiatek cruised into the Wimbledon second round with a 6-1 6-3 mauling of China's Zhu Lin on Monday in a fine start to her quest for a first Grand Slam title on grass.

The 22-year-old Pole, who won the French Open title for the third time last month to make it four Grand Slam crowns, has yet to get past the fourth round of the London major.

Swiatek looked good in her movement on the surface and showed no signs of any effects of the illness that had ruled her out of her Bad Homburg semi-final on Friday.

"I felt really confident. I felt like I did a very good job," said Swiatek, a former junior champion at Wimbledon. "I feel really good after Roland Garros (French Open). After Roland Garros I took some time to appreciate what happened.

"Last year it was my second Grand Slam (at the French Open) and it felt overwhelming. This time I could focus on celebrating and actually at getting back to work with more peace in my head."

Zhu, ranked 34th in the world, earned a break point in the first game but Swiatek won 11 points in a row to sprint into a 3-0 lead.

Another break put Swiatek, a renowned slider on clay and hard courts who has often struggled with her movement on grass, firmly in the driving seat.

Zhu saved two set points at 5-0 but Swiatek sealed the first set a game later with a powerful crosscourt forehand winner.

The pair traded breaks early in the second before Swiatek, who pulled out of her Bad Homburg semi-final on Friday due to illness, earned a second one and was 4-3 up when play was interrupted due to rain.

It resumed after the roof on Court One was shut but Swiatek needed only seven minutes to win the two games she needed and sealed victory with a backhand winner.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.