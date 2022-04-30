Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Top seed Yamaguchi beats aggrieved Sindhu to reach Asia final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Top seed Yamaguchi beats aggrieved Sindhu to reach Asia final

Top seed Yamaguchi beats aggrieved Sindhu to reach Asia final

India's PV Sindhu, pictured here in the quarter-finals, lost her match in the last four. (Photo: AFP/Ted ALJIBE)

30 Apr 2022 08:27PM (Updated: 30 Apr 2022 08:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA: Top seed Akane Yamaguchi battled back to reach the Badminton Asia Championships final with a controversial win over Indian rival PV Sindhu on Saturday (Apr 30).

Japan's Yamaguchi will be favourite to retain her women's singles crown when she faces China's unseeded Wang Zhiyi in the title-decider on Sunday in Manila.

Fourth-seeded Sindhu claimed the first game of her semi-final against the reigning world champion 21-13 and was leading 14-11 in the second when the umpire ruled that the Indian player was taking too long to serve.

A clearly unhappy Sindhu, an Olympic silver and bronze medallist, argued her case with the officials but to no avail and she conceded a point penalty to her opponent.

She appeared to lose her focus and rhythm after that, allowing Yamaguchi to come back to claim the second game 21-19 and the deciding third 21-16.

"That was one of the reasons I lost, that's my feeling. At that point it was 14-11 and you never know, it would have been 15-11," Sindhu said of the umpiring decision which proved to be a turning point in the match.

"It was very unfair, maybe I would have won the match and I would have played in the final."

Wang, the world number 16, booked her place in the final with a shock 10-21, 21-12, 21-16 victory over South Korea's second seed An Se-young.

The men's final will be between Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia and Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

Third-seeded Lee swatted aside China's unseeded Weng Hongyang in ruthless fashion with a 21-11, 21-19 win in 39 minutes.

In contrast, fourth seed Christie was pushed to three games by his fellow Indonesian Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo before prevailing 21-9, 18-21, 21-16 in just under an hour.

Source: AFP/ic

Related Topics

badminton

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us