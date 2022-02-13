Logo
Top-two battle ends all square as Dzeko earns Inter draw at Napoli
Top-two battle ends all square as Dzeko earns Inter draw at Napoli

Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Inter Milan - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - February 12, 2022 Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

13 Feb 2022 03:14AM (Updated: 13 Feb 2022 03:28AM)
Inter Milan retained top spot in Serie A with a 1-1 draw in a top-of-the-table clash at Napoli on Saturday, as Edin Dzeko responded to an early Lorenzo Insigne penalty.

The result leaves the Italian champions one point clear of Napoli below them with a game in hand, but third-placed AC Milan will go top if they beat Sampdoria on Sunday.

Insigne fired the hosts in front in the seventh minute after Stefan de Vrij trod on Victor Osimhen's foot in the box, and Piotr Zielinski almost made it two with a shot that thumped the post.

Inter struck back early in the second half when Dzeko profited from a fortuitous deflection to hammer home a finish, as Simone Inzaghi's side avoided a second damaging defeat in a row following last weekend's Milan derby loss.

 

Source: Reuters

