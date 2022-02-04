Logo
Torch relay begins final stretch ahead of Beijing Winter Games opening ceremony
Sport

Olympics - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - Torch Relay - Beijing, China - February 4, 2022. Torch bearer Liu Qingquan carries the Olympic flame at the Summer Palace in Haidian district. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Olympics - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - Torch Relay - Beijing, China - February 4, 2022. Torchbearer Pu Cunxin boards a shuttle after his torch relay session at the Summer Palace in Haidian district. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Olympics - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - Torch Relay - Beijing, China - February 4, 2022. Torchbearer Ding Ning, Chinese table tennis player, carries the Olympic flame at the Summer Palace in Haidian district. REUTERS/Stella Qiu
04 Feb 2022 11:05AM (Updated: 04 Feb 2022 11:34AM)
BEIJING: The Olympic torch relay began its final stretch on Friday (Feb 4) through former imperial gardens in northwest Beijing, with Chinese Olympic medallist Ding Ning among those carrying the flame along a route shortened to three days because of COVID-19.

Torch-bearers on a cold sunny morning ran past the bridges, pagodas and frozen lakes of the Summer Palace, built by China's last imperial dynasty.

The route taking the flame to landmarks including the Great Wall is far more modest than the globe-spanning tour ahead of Beijing's 2008 Summer Games.

"Then (in 2008), I was still striving towards my Olympic dream," said Ding, a table tennis player who won gold at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro and silver in 2012. "Now to be able to participate in the Winter Olympics as a torch-bearer is a rare chance, so I'm very happy."

Other torch-bearers on Friday included a Beijing opera artist and the head of a traditional Chinese medicine hospital.

As in 2008, the relay will end with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony at the Bird's Nest Stadium.

The Games are taking place inside a "closed loop" because of COVID-19, keeping competitors and other Olympics personnel away from the public, and will be attended only by small, selected audiences.

 

Catch the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 LIVE with nine dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/Beijing2022 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network. Or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: Reuters/ta

