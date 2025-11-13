Torchbearers to wear white uniforms with flame pattern at Milano Cortina Games

MILAN :Torchbearers at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will wear white uniforms with a red and yellow pattern recalling the Olympic flame, organisers said on Wednesday during the garments' unveiling.

"They represent a light that travels, linking every step towards Milano Cortina 2026," said Scott Mellin, Global Chief Brand Officer at Salomon, the French sportswear firm that created the uniforms.

Traditionally, torchbearers' uniforms at Winter Games are white to keep the focus on the flame.

With less than 100 days to go before the Games, organisers also said 18,000 volunteers and others working at the Olympics would wear blue jumpsuits with a green, blue, and white pattern.

"The uniforms are more than just clothing. Our volunteers and staff, with their passion and enthusiasm, will give these garments a unique and exceptional meaning," said Andrea Varnier, CEO of the local organising committee.

The Olympic flame will be lit in Olympia on November 26 and will arrive in Rome on December 4.

Two days later, it will start a 63-day journey across Italy to Milan and Cortina, with thousands of torchbearers including tennis doubles gold medallist Jasmine Paolini and Oscar-winning director Giuseppe Tornatore.

Italy's athletes will wear kit designed by late fashion designer Giorgio Armani. They are all-white or all-blue with the colours of the Italian flag on the jacket collar.

The Winter Olympics will run from February 6-22 next year.