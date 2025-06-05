Logo
Torino appoint former Lazio coach Baroni as manager
Torino appoint former Lazio coach Baroni as manager

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v Napoli - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - December 1, 2024 Torino coach Paolo Vanoli before the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

05 Jun 2025 05:52PM (Updated: 05 Jun 2025 06:39PM)
Marco Baroni has been appointed Torino manager, the Serie A club said on Thursday, with the former Lazio boss replacing Paolo Vanoli and signing a two-year contract.

Baroni parted ways with Lazio on Monday after one season in charge, and Maurizio Sarri's return to the Rome club was announced on the same day.

Torino finished last season in 11th place, well away from the relegation battle but never in the mix for European qualification.

Baroni took charge of Lazio in June last year but having kept them in the top four for much of the campaign a three-game winless run at the end dropped them to seventh and out of the European qualifying places.

Source: Reuters
