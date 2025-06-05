Torino appoint former Lazio coach Baroni as manager

Marco Baroni has been appointed Torino manager, the Serie A club said on Thursday, with the former Lazio boss replacing Paolo Vanoli and signing a two-year contract.

Baroni parted ways with Lazio on Monday after one season in charge, and Maurizio Sarri's return to the Rome club was announced on the same day.

Torino finished last season in 11th place, well away from the relegation battle but never in the mix for European qualification.

Baroni took charge of Lazio in June last year but having kept them in the top four for much of the campaign a three-game winless run at the end dropped them to seventh and out of the European qualifying places.