Torino bring in D'Aversa to replace Baroni as manager

Feb 24 : Torino have sacked manager Marco Baroni and replaced him with Roberto D'Aversa amid a poor run of form that has left the club just three points above the relegation zone in Serie A.

Torino are 15th and have one win in their last seven games, with Sunday's 3-0 loss at Genoa serving as Baroni's final game in charge.

"Torino Football Club is pleased to announce that it has entrusted the management of the first team to coach Roberto D'Aversa. The coach has signed a contract until June 30, 2026," the Italian club said in a statement late on Monday.

D'Aversa began his professional playing career with AC Milan and represented a host of other Italian clubs. After retiring he moved into management and has had stints in charge of Parma, Sampdoria, Lecce and Empoli.

Torino host Lazio on Sunday.