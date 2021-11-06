Torino's Pobega gets first Italy call-up, Milan midfielder Tonali recalled

Torino midfielder Tommaso Pobega received a maiden call-up to the Italy squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Northern Ireland while AC Milan's Sandro Tonali was recalled by Roberto Mancini on Friday.

Strikers Andrea Belotti and Ciro Immobile also made a return following injury but there was no place for Moise Kean in the 28-man squad as the Juventus frontman continues to recover from a thigh strain.

Pobega, 22, on loan at Torino from Milan, has impressed this season, making nine appearances in Serie A and quickly establishing himself as an integral part of Ivan Juric's side.

Mancini also included AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo after the 22-year-old missed out on last month's Nations League games.

Italy, who are top of Group C with 14 points from six games - ahead of Switzerland on goal difference - host the Swiss on Nov. 12 before playing Northern Ireland away three days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris St Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa)

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Davide Calabria (Milan), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Lyon), Gianluca Mancini (Roma)

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Tommaso Pobega (Torino), Sandro Tonali (Milan), Nicolo Zaniolo (Roma)

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo)

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)