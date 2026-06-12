Toronto cancels World Cup fan festival due to severe weather risk

TORONTO, June 11 : Fans attending the World Cup fan festival in Toronto were met with disappointment on Thursday after organisers cancelled the event due to poor weather, on the eve of Canada's first game.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the FIFA Fan Festival Toronto is being evacuated due to risk of lightning," organisers said on social media.

The weather-related disruption - the latest to affect the tournament - occurred as fans were watching on the big screen Mexico play South Africa in the tournament opener.

Sports scientists say there are clear weather-related risks facing a summer World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States. Seasonal forecasts indicate above-normal temperatures across large parts of the U.S., while moisture flowing north from the Gulf of Mexico could fuel thunderstorms and severe weather during the opening weeks of the tournament.

Fans took to social media to question the city's readiness for the tournament after Toronto had also faced criticism for proposing no free tickets.

The city reversed course on its plans and released some free tickets in May, which sold out within hours. The festival, which is set to include live game broadcasts, food and entertainment, will run till July 19.

Toronto, one of 16 cities hosting games at the 48-team World Cup, will stage six matches, starting with Canada against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday.