Toronto FC fires head coach Bob Bradley
Sport

Toronto FC fires head coach Bob Bradley

Jun 24, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto FC head coach Bob Bradley directs his players during the first half against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

26 Jun 2023 11:16PM
Bob Bradley has been fired as head coach and sporting director of Toronto FC, the Major League Soccer club said on Monday, after the team managed just three wins from 20 games.

Bradley, who took over Toronto in November 2021, was relieved of duties after a run of poor results that has the club second from the bottom of the Eastern Conference ahead of only Inter Miami with a 3-7-10 record (win-loss-draw).

"Bob has been a consummate professional with Toronto FC and we thank him for his passion and tireless work during his time here. We are all disappointed that we were not able to achieve the results we expected," said Toronto FC President Bill Manning in a statement.

Terry Dunfield, who was in charge of Toronto FC under-17 academy team, has been named interim head coach.

The well travelled Bradley has coached in England, Egypt, Norway, the Netherlands along with five MLS clubs.

He was also head coach of the U.S. men's national team from 2006-11 guiding them to the knockout round of the 2010 World Cup.

Source: Reuters

