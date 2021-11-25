Logo
Toronto name Bradley as head coach
FILE PHOTO: Britain Soccer Football - Swansea City v West Ham United - Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 26/12/16 Swansea City manager Bob Bradley Reuters / Rebecca Naden

25 Nov 2021 12:19AM (Updated: 25 Nov 2021 12:18AM)
TORONTO : Toronto FC named Bob Bradley as head coach and sporting director on Wednesday in hopes one of the most successful coaches in the history of North American soccer can help turnaround the struggling Major League Soccer club.

Bradley, the father of Toronto captain Michael Bradley, mutually agreed to part ways with Los Angeles FC last week after having served as the only coach in the expansion club's four-year history.

A three-times MLS Coach of the Year and former U.S. men's national team coach, Bradley, ranks third all-time in MLS wins having amassed a 182-127-86 career record.

Bradley, 63, succeeds Javier Perez as head coach of a Toronto side who finished with the second-worst record in the MLS Eastern Conference.

"We are entering an extremely important offseason and know we have a team that needs a significant makeover," TFC President Bill Manning said in a news release.

"Bob has experience putting teams together and in getting them to perform at a high-level. He understands the expectations and standards of TFC and is ready to take on this challenge."

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

