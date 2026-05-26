Toronto's multi-culturalism on full display for city's World Cup trophy visit

TORONTO, May 25 : Hundreds of fans draped in the colours of countries from across the globe gathered outside Toronto's city hall on Monday to catch a glimpse of the World Cup trophy, offering a preview of the multicultural spectacle the city promises to deliver when the tournament kicks off next month.

The city's rich cultural diversity was on full display around a sunny Nathan Phillips Square, from families in Colombia's bright yellow jerseys to fans wearing German and Croatian national flags as capes among a strong contingent sporting Canada's red and white colours.

Former Italian defender and 2006 World Cup winner Alessandro Nesta was on site to unveil the gleaming 18-karat solid gold World Cup trophy, which was in town as part of a global tour leading up to the tournament's June 11 kickoff.

Some of Toronto's six matches will feature countries from Africa, Central America and Europe.

"No matter where you're from, what language you speak, what team you're cheering for, the beautiful game has a unique power to unite all of us," Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow told the crowd.

"And that spirit of connection reflects Toronto itself, one of the most diverse cities in the world and a city that truly loves soccer."

Immigrants represented 23 per cent of Canada's population according to the 2021 census, while the 2016 census found that more than half of Toronto's population was born outside Canada.

For some Toronto residents, that multi-culturalism is what makes the city and Canada a special place to co-host the tournament that will feature 48 nations.

"It's amazing because every team here will feel like they're at home, because we have people from everywhere," said Gonzalo Fernandez, a Colombian native who stopped by to see the trophy. "There's going to be supporters from every country."

Canada is also home to more than 630 First Nations communities, including the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation in Ontario which will host fan festivities in July as part of FIFA's Canada Celebrates initiative.

Jai King-Green, a member of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation's council who also attended Monday's event, said the World Cup is set to bring many positive impacts to her community, starting with Canada's opening match against Bosnia & Herzegovina on June 12.

"We do have participants from our First Nation involved in the opening ceremony (of that game)," said King-Green. "So it will be really awesome to see (Canada's) opening match open with Indigenous performers."

While Canada is known as a passionate ice hockey country, soccer is its strongest, fastest-growing sport, especially among the youth. There are nearly a million registered players across the country, according to Canada Soccer, and the World Cup is expected to help the sport grow even more in Toronto through the opening of mini pitches across the city.

"This is the true legacy of the FIFA World Cup," said Chow. "Not only the matches played in the field, but inspiring young people, building strong communities and creating opportunities that last a long time after the tournament ends."