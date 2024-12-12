Logo
Torres hails team spirit after Barcelona win at Dortmund
Torres hails team spirit after Barcelona win at Dortmund

Soccer Football - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - December 11, 2024 FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

12 Dec 2024 01:31PM
Barcelona's team spirit helped them weather the storm against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday, said Ferran Torres, after the striker came off the bench to net a late double that gave the Spaniards a 3-2 win in Germany.

Torres came on in the 71st minute and struck four minutes later to put Barcelona 2-1 ahead. He found the net again in the 85th minute to restore the visitors' lead after Serhou Guirassy's second equaliser.

"It's one of those games that make a group, that make us stick together, because we knew how to suffer ... instead of falling apart, we reacted very well," Torres told Movistar Plus.

"It's everything, it's recovering our feelings, it's the victory, it's the unity we've shown, it's how we celebrate the goals, which also adds up, and being able to dedicate the victory to all the Barcelona fans who have travelled."

Barcelona, second in the Champions League standings with 15 points from six matches, will look to secure direct qualification to the round of 16 when they play Benfica and Atalanta next month.

Source: Reuters

