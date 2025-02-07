Logo
Torres hat-trick leads Barca to 5-0 cup demolition of Valencia
Torres hat-trick leads Barca to 5-0 cup demolition of Valencia

Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Quarter Final - Valencia v FC Barcelona - Estadio de Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - February 6, 2025 FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring their second goal with Lamine Yamal REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Quarter Final - Valencia v FC Barcelona - Estadio de Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - February 6, 2025 FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates with Raphinha after scoring their fourth goal to complete his hat-trick REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Quarter Final - Valencia v FC Barcelona - Estadio de Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - February 6, 2025 FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates with Dani Olmo after scoring their fourth goal to complete his hat-trick REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Quarter Final - Valencia v FC Barcelona - Estadio de Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - February 6, 2025 FC Barcelona's Raphinha in action with Valencia's Cristhian Mosquera REUTERS/Pablo Morano
07 Feb 2025 06:28AM
Forward Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick in the first 30 minutes to lead an imperious Barcelona to a 5-0 rout of Valencia in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday.

Playing in his home town against his childhood club, Torres scored from a quick counter-attack in the second minute and extended the lead in the 17th when he fired home a rebound from a Lamine Yamal strike that ricocheted off the post.

Fermin Lopez scored the third in another counter five minutes later and Torres gave Barca a four-goal lead on the half-hour mark with a strike from the edge of the box.

The visitors took their foot off the gas after the break but Yamal still added a fifth goal in the 52nd minute.

Source: Reuters
