Torres, Pino replace injured Asensio and Olmo in Spain's Euro qualifiers squad

Spain have called up Barcelona forward Ferran Torres and Villarreal midfielder Yeremy Pino to replace the injured Marco Asensio and Dani Olmo for their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus, the Spanish federation said.

Paris St Germain forward Asensio and RB Leipzig midfielder Olmo were substituted in the first half with physical complaints during Friday's match, where Spain thrashed hosts Georgia 7-1.

Torres, 23, last played for Spain at the World Cup in Qatar last year, where his side were upset by Morocco in the last-16. This will also mark the first time Torres, who has 35 caps, has been named in the Spain squad under new manager Luis de la Fuente.

The 20-year-old Pino, who has made 11 appearances for Spain, scored in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals against Italy.

"Ferran Torres and Yeremy Pino will join the Spanish national team... to prepare for the match against Cyprus at the Estadio de Los Carmenes stadium," the Royal Spanish Football Federation said in a statement on Saturday.

Spain, the 2023 UEFA Nations League champions, are second in Group A on six points after three matches and stand nine points behind Scotland, who have played two more games.

The Spaniards next host Cyprus in Granada on Tuesday.