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Torres withdrawn from Spain squad due to injury, Espi called up
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Torres withdrawn from Spain squad due to injury, Espi called up

Torres withdrawn from Spain squad due to injury, Espi called up
Soccer Football - Nations League - Group A3 - England v Spain - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - September 26, 2026 England's James Trafford saves the shot from Spain's Ferran Torres REUTERS/David Klein
Torres withdrawn from Spain squad due to injury, Espi called up
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Elche v Real Madrid - Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, Elche, Spain - September 15, 2026 Real Madrid's Carlos Espi celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Pablo Morano
02 Oct 2026 10:46PM
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Oct 2 : Spain forward Ferran Torres has withdrawn from the national squad with an ankle issue and will be replaced by Carlos Espi for the upcoming Nations League matches, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Friday.

Torres, who plays for Paris St Germain, has been troubled by minor discomfort in his left ankle and, despite training in recent days, was released from the squad to prioritise his recovery, the RFEF said.

Coach Luis de la Fuente called up Espi in his place, rewarding the Real Madrid youngster after he scored five goals and set up two more in Spain Under-21s' 13-0 rout of San Marino on Thursday.

"Due to the persistence of the symptoms, the decision was made to withdraw him from the squad to prioritise his recovery," the federation said in a statement, adding its medical staff had remained in constant contact with PSG throughout the camp.

Spain host the Czech Republic in Oviedo on Saturday before travelling to face Croatia on October 6.

Source: Reuters
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