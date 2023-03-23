Logo
Sport

Torun awarded 2026 World Indoor Championships
Sport

Torun awarded 2026 World Indoor Championships

Torun awarded 2026 World Indoor Championships

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 22, 2022 World Athletics President Sebastian Coe pictured trackside REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo

23 Mar 2023 03:17AM (Updated: 23 Mar 2023 03:26AM)
The Polish city of Torun will host the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships, the sport's global governing body said on Wednesday.

Torun, located in the Kuyavian-Pomeranian region, previously hosted the European Athletics Indoor Championships in 2021 and World Athletics President Sebastian Coe pointed to Poland's track record as a reliable host.

"Poland is a regular host of World Athletics Series events, having staged the World Athletics Relays in Silesia in 2021 and the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia in 2020, underlying their commitment to our sport on a global level," Coe said in a statement.

Olympic and World champion pole vaulter Armand Duplantis set his first world record in Torun three years ago at the Copernicus Cup.

Source: Reuters

