Tottenham-bound Yang excited for reunion with Son

South Korean winger Yang Min-hyeok departed Seoul for London on Monday to join Tottenham Hotspur mid-season, where he will link up with fellow international Son Heung-min.

Spurs signed Yang from Gangwon FC in July on a contract valid through 2030. The 18-year-old was initially set to join Ange Postecoglou's side in January but is now arriving a month earlier than planned.

Yang conceded he felt anxious before his 14-hour flight but shared his anticipation at the chance to play alongside Tottenham captain Son, the most popular sports figure in his home country and 14 years his senior.

Struggling to sleep, he spent the early hours watching Spurs' dominant 5-0 Premier League victory over Southampton, which kicked off at 4 a.m. Monday in South Korea.

"I am excited to be joining the club. It would be an honour to play with Son and I would be grateful for that opportunity," Yang told reporters at Incheon International Airport in Seoul.

"I have pictured myself in that situation. I can't wait to get there and show people what I am capable of, and have a chance to play next to him in the same match."

Yang and Son have briefly crossed paths before. In July, Yang faced Tottenham in a friendly while representing a K League All-Star team. By September, he had joined Son on the South Korean national team after earning his senior call-up for World Cup qualifiers. However, he has yet to earn a cap.

Yang scored 12 goals and registered six assists in 38 matches for Gangwon this season. In March, he became the youngest-ever goal scorer in K League 1, just before his 18th birthday.

He will be a welcome addition to a Spurs side ravaged by injury.

"I'd like to get into a match before the season ends, and hopefully score a goal or get an assist," Yang said. "Because I am joining the team in mid-season, I've been focusing on rest and recovery, so that I will stay healthy going forward.

"Personally, I feel that I am ready (for his Premier League debut). I'll put on a good performance there and I hope fans will continue to support me," he added.