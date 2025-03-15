Tottenham braced for more changes against Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou will continue to rotate his team when they travel to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday after sealing their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Tottenham beat AZ Alkmaar 3-1 in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Thursday, overturning a 1-0 deficit from the first meeting with a Wilson Odobert brace and a goal from James Maddison.

"I think we need to (make more changes)," Postecoglou told a press conference on Friday. "We saw how hard it is backing up particularly. (Playing) Sunday-Thursday is not too bad, but Thursday-Sunday is a massive task.

"It helps we're at home. When we're away from home, it's even more difficult. But also with us having a healthier squad, makes sense for us to make some changes."

Tottenham sit 13th with 34 points from 28 games, eight points behind 10th-placed Fulham and 15 points off the top four.

The Tottenham boss said the squad was looking good ahead of the trip to Craven Cottage.

"(It's looking) pretty good. (There's) nothing (to report) from last night. Everyone got through it well," Postecoglou said.

Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur will be available after serving his Europa League suspension, while defender Sergio Reguilon, forward Timo Werner, as well as goalkeepers Fraser Forster and Antonin Kinsky are also back after being ineligible against AZ.

"We're getting some key players back and also (we've had) the ability to rotate the team and keep (it) fresh," Postecoglou said.

"Our pressing was a lot better (last night), but that's because guys like Sonny (Son Heung-Min) and Madds (James Maddison) didn't play 90 minutes on the weekend."

Both players were second-half substitutes in Spurs' home 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on Sunday, before the duo were instrumental from the start in the win over AZ.

The Australian also recognised the progress teenage midfielder Lucas Bergvall has made since joining from Swedish side Djurgardens in July.

"When he first got here the coaches spent a lot of time with him, working on his tactical awareness and being disciplined," Postecoglou said of the 19-year-old.

"He tended to run too much. I remember a couple of early games in Europe when he just ran out of steam because he was running too much. He was maybe overplaying the ball at times.

"He's simplified his game and the coaches have given him feedback and he's taken that on board."