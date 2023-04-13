Logo
Sport

Tottenham, Brighton charged by FA for touchline confrontation
Tottenham, Brighton charged by FA for touchline confrontation

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 8, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur manager Cristian Stellini reacts after being shown a red card by referee Stuart Attwell Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 8, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur manager Cristian Stellini reacts after being shown a red card by referee referee Stuart Attwell Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 8, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur manager Cristian Stellini watches the match from the stands after being sent off Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 8, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Ivan Perisic and Brighton & Hove Albion's Adam Webster clash as Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero reacts on the ground Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 8, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
13 Apr 2023 03:50AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 03:58AM)
Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion have been charged over a mass confrontation on the touchline during Saturday's Premier League match, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Spurs caretaker manager Christian Stellini and Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi were sent off in the 58th minute following a brawl involving both benches.

"It’s alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their technical area occupants conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or do not behave in a way which is improper," the FA said in a statement.

The clubs have until Apr 17 to respond to the charges.

Source: Reuters

