Tottenham, Brighton charged by FA for touchline confrontation

Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion have been charged over a mass confrontation on the touchline during Saturday's Premier League match, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Spurs caretaker manager Christian Stellini and Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi were sent off in the 58th minute following a brawl involving both benches.

"It’s alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their technical area occupants conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or do not behave in a way which is improper," the FA said in a statement.

The clubs have until Apr 17 to respond to the charges.