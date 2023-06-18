Logo
Sport

Tottenham complete permanent signing of Kulusevski from Juventus
Sport

Tottenham complete permanent signing of Kulusevski from Juventus

Tottenham complete permanent signing of Kulusevski from Juventus

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - August 6, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski celebrates scoring their fourth goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

18 Jun 2023 04:35AM (Updated: 18 Jun 2023 04:46AM)
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur completed the permanent signing of Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus on Saturday (Jun 17) on a five year deal to 2028.

Kulusevski, 23, joined the Premier League side from the Serie A club on an 18 month loan in January last year with an option to buy for 35 million euros (US$38.27 million).

British media reported a reduced 25 million pound (US$32.04 million) fee had been agreed.

Kulusevski scored with an assist on his first league start for Spurs, a 3-2 victory over Manchester City in February 2022 and made 37 appearances last season.

Tottenham last week appointed Australian former Celtic coach Ange Postecoglou as their new manager.

Source: Reuters

