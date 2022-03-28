Logo
Tottenham defender Davies withdraws from Wales squad
Tottenham defender Davies withdraws from Wales squad

Tottenham defender Davies withdraws from Wales squad

Wales' Ben Davies reacts. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs)

28 Mar 2022 02:02AM (Updated: 28 Mar 2022 02:37AM)
Wales defender Ben Davies has returned to Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur ahead of their friendly against Czech Republic next week, the country's soccer federation (FAW) said on Sunday.

Davies, 28, played in Thursday's 2-1 win over Austria in their World Cup playoff semi-final as Wales moved a step closer to their first finals appearance in 64 years.

Robert Page's Wales will face Czech Republic on Tuesday and FAW said in a statement that all other players will be available for the match but did not specify if Davies had sustained an injury.

Wales' playoff final will be held in Cardiff in June where they will take on either Scotland or Ukraine, whose qualifier was delayed following Russia's invasion of their neighbour.

Tottenham will return to Premier League action on Apr 3 when they host Newcastle United.

Source: Reuters

