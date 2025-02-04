Logo
Tottenham defender Dragusin out with ACL injury
Soccer Football - Europa League - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Tottenham Hotspur - PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany - January 23, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Radu Dragusin after the match REUTERS/Heiko Becker

04 Feb 2025 06:53PM
Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old was forced off in the second half of Spurs' 3-0 win over Swedish side Elfsborg in the Europa League last week. He has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season.

"Dragusin will undergo surgery for an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury to his right knee," Spurs said in a statement.

The Romania international's injury is a blow to Spurs' backline, with defenders Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie also sidelined, along with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Spurs signed defender Kevin Danso on loan from Ligue 1 side Lens on Sunday to bolster their defensive cover.

Source: Reuters

