Tottenham edge Eintracht 1-0 to book Europa League semi-final place

FRANKFURT :A first-half penalty by Dominic Solanke secured Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday for a 2-1 aggregate victory.

They will face either Lazio or Norway's Bodo/Glimt, whose match went into extra time on Thursday, in May for a spot in the final.

Solanke gave Tottenham the lead from the spot two minutes before halftime after the visitors were awarded a penalty for a foul by goalkeeper Kaua Santos on Spurs midfielder James Maddison.

Tottenham continue their quest to win a first European trophy in more than 40 years after their 1984 UEFA Cup success, something that would give them redemption for a disappointing domestic season.