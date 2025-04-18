Logo
Sport

Tottenham edge Eintracht 1-0 to book Europa League semi-final place
Sport

Tottenham edge Eintracht 1-0 to book Europa League semi-final place

Tottenham edge Eintracht 1-0 to book Europa League semi-final place
Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany - April 17, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Tottenham edge Eintracht 1-0 to book Europa League semi-final place
Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany - April 17, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Tottenham edge Eintracht 1-0 to book Europa League semi-final place
Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany - April 17, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke celebrates scoring their first goal with Brennan Johnson and Lucas Bergvall REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Tottenham edge Eintracht 1-0 to book Europa League semi-final place
Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany - April 17, 2025 Referee Davide Massa talks to Eintracht Frankfurt's Kaua Santos before Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke takes a penalty REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Tottenham edge Eintracht 1-0 to book Europa League semi-final place
Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany - April 17, 2025 Eintracht Frankfurt's Kaua Santos fouls Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison to concede a penalty REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
18 Apr 2025 05:27AM
FRANKFURT :A first-half penalty by Dominic Solanke secured Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday for a 2-1 aggregate victory.

They will face either Lazio or Norway's Bodo/Glimt, whose match went into extra time on Thursday, in May for a spot in the final.

Solanke gave Tottenham the lead from the spot two minutes before halftime after the visitors were awarded a penalty for a foul by goalkeeper Kaua Santos on Spurs midfielder James Maddison.

Tottenham continue their quest to win a first European trophy in more than 40 years after their 1984 UEFA Cup success, something that would give them redemption for a disappointing domestic season.

Source: Reuters
