Tottenham gloom deepens, Man Utd salvage point at West Ham

LONDON, Feb 10 : Yet another Premier League home defeat left Tottenham Hotspur looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone and manager Thomas Frank nearer the exit door on Tuesday as Newcastle United eased their own slump with a 2-1 victory in north London.

Last season's Europa League winners and qualifiers for this season's Champions League last-16 were booed off after Jacob Ramsey sealed a rare away win for Eddie Howe's side.

Tottenham would have found themselves only three points above the drop zone had it not been for Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko scoring a stoppage-time equaliser to deny 18th-placed West Ham United a 1-0 win.

The 1-1 draw kept United in fourth place although it ended caretaker manager Michael Carrick's 100 per cent record since taking over in January.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Another unblemished record went at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior dropped his first league points since replacing Enzo Maresca, his side drawing 2-2 at home to Leeds United having led 2-0.

Bournemouth came from a goal down to win 2-1 at Everton with second-half goals by Brazilian teenager Rayan and Amine Adli. Everton, who had led through Iliman Ndiaye's first-half penalty, ended with 10 men after Jake O'Brien was red-carded.

Tottenham have not been relegated from the top flight since 1977 but such is the present malaise at the club it is now becoming a genuine fear as they are in 16th place, five points above West Ham whose form is on the up.

They have not won a Premier League game since December 28 and have managed only two victories from their 13 home league games this season. To make matters worse, their next fixture is at home to north London rivals and leaders Arsenal.

'UNDERSTAND THE FRUSTRATION'

Whether Frank is still in charge then is beginning to look increasingly unlikely. Not for the first time this season, the Dane left the pitch to chants of 'you're getting sacked in the morning' from Tottenham's fans.

"I understand the frustration and the easiest thing is to point at me," Frank said of the fans. "That's part of the job unfortunately. I will work day and night to turn this around but it is not just one person. There is no doubt we need to improve and I need to be part of that."

Newcastle completely dominated the first half and the only surprise was it took them until stoppage time to get ahead as defender Malick Thiaw stabbed home a rebound.

Injury-hit Tottenham were marginally better after the break and Archie Gray levelled. But Newcastle deservedly took the points when Anthony Gordon teed up Ramsey for a cute finish, his first goal since joining from Aston Villa.

Newcastle moved up to 10th in the table on 36 points. Tottenham have 29 points from 26 games, with Nottingham Forest, who play bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, on 26 from 25. West Ham have 24.

SESKO SALVAGES POINT FOR MAN UNITED

West Ham were seconds away from a fourth win in five league games as they led with Tomas Soucek's strike early in the second half after good work by Jarrod Bowen.

United had an effort from Casemiro ruled out but salvaged a point when substitute Sesko struck at the death.

Carrick's side have 45 points, one more than Chelsea who will be kicking themselves after drawing with Leeds.

"It is a tough place to come and we didn't have that sharpness to find the answers," Carrick said. "Great spirit again and we will take the point and move on."

Chelsea appeared to be cruising with goals either side of the interval from Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer who scored his third penalty in two games.

But they threw away two points as Moises Caicedo fouled Jayden Bogle and Lukas Nmecha converted a penalty before Noah Okafor poked in an equaliser after Chelsea failed to clear a ball into the area.

"If we want to improve and get to where we want to be, we have to make sure we're switched on for 90 minutes. It's as simple as that," Rosenior said afterwards.

The draw lifted Leeds above Tottenham into 15th.