Tottenham hit five first-half goals in thrashing of Southampton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - December 15, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min and Tottenham Hotspur's Radu Dragusin REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - December 15, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - December 15, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison scores their fifth goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - December 15, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - December 15, 2024 Southampton's Mateus Fernandes is shown a yellow card by referee Darren England as Southampton's Ryan Manning and Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Bergvall clash Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
16 Dec 2024 05:10AM
SOUTHAMPTON, England : Tottenham Hotspur scored five goals in the opening half of a Premier League game for the first time in their history as they thrashed bottom club Southampton 5-0 away on Sunday.

James Maddison scored twice, his first after 36 seconds and his second on the stroke of halftime, while Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and Pape Matar Sarr were also on target.

As Southampton imploded, many of their fans left well before the interval, although those that stayed at least watched their team recover a modicum of pride in the second half.

Victory was a welcome boost for Spurs who had managed only one point from their last three league games. They moved up to 10th with 23 points from 16 games.

Southampton remain on five points and already look destined for a rapid return to the Championship as they languish nine points from the safety zone.

Source: Reuters

