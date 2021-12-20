Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tottenham hold Liverpool in pre-Christmas cracker
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tottenham hold Liverpool in pre-Christmas cracker

Tottenham hold Liverpool in pre-Christmas cracker
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Britain - December 19, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane in action with Liverpool's Joel Matip REUTERS/David Klein
Tottenham hold Liverpool in pre-Christmas cracker
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 19, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal with Emerson Royal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Tottenham hold Liverpool in pre-Christmas cracker
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Britain - December 19, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scores their second goal REUTERS/David Klein
Tottenham hold Liverpool in pre-Christmas cracker
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Britain - December 19, 2021 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Son Heung-min celebrate after the match REUTERS/David Klein
Tottenham hold Liverpool in pre-Christmas cracker
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 19, 2021 Pitch invaders get pulled away by stewards as Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks on Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
20 Dec 2021 02:44AM (Updated: 20 Dec 2021 02:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : After a weekend of COVID-19 related postponements Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool raised the spirits with a rip-roaring 2-2 draw in a pre-Christmas Premier League classic on Sunday.

A mistake by Liverpool keeper Alisson gifted Tottenham's Son Heung-min a 74th-minute equaliser after the Juergen Klopp's visitors had replied to Harry Kane's early opener with goals by Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson.

Liverpool, who failed to win for the first time in nine games in all competitions, ended with 10 men after Robertson was shown a red card for a wild tackle late on.

Tottenham had not played for a fortnight after having two league games postponed after a COVID outbreak, but produced a vibrant display and wasted numerous gilt-edged chances.

In the end a draw was a fair outcome from a game that lifted the gloom on a murky, cold afternoon in north London.

Liverpool head into Christmas three points behind Manchester City, who won earlier in the day, while Tottenham are in seventh spot with 26 points, but with games in hand over the teams immediately above them.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us