Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tottenham accept Bayern Munich offer for striker Kane: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tottenham accept Bayern Munich offer for striker Kane: Report

Tottenham accept Bayern Munich offer for striker Kane: Report

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Pre Season Friendly - Tottenham Hotspur v Shakhtar Donetsk - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - August 6, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo

10 Aug 2023 06:23PM (Updated: 10 Aug 2023 06:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: German champions Bayern Munich on Thursday (Aug 10) reportedly reached a deal with Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of England captain Harry Kane, according to several English and German media.

Bayern, who did not comment on the reports, have been trying to sign the striker for months with any deal worth around an estimated €100 million (US$110.19 million).

Should the deal be sealed it would be the biggest transfer in Bundesliga history. German media said the clubs were preparing the contracts but the player still had to pass a medical in Munich.

The Bavarians, who won the league for a record 11th successive time last season, have been desperate to bring Kane in as they look to boost their attack and battle for the Champions League title once more.

The Athletic website reported it was now up to Kane, who has one more year on his Tottenham deal, to accept the German club's offer.

Bayern kick off their season on Saturday with the German Super Cup against RB Leipzig. The Bundesliga starts next week with Bayern facing Werder Bremen on Aug 18.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Harry Kane Bayern Munich Tottenham Hotspur

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.