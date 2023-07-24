Logo
Sport

Spurs stars, including Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, arrive in Singapore for friendly against Lion City Sailors
Tottenham Hotspur forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in Singapore on Jul 24, 2023. (Photos: Singapore Festival of Football driven by CDG Zig)

Firdaus Hamzah
Firdaus Hamzah
24 Jul 2023 11:25AM
SINGAPORE: Tottenham Hotspur stars, including Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, arrived in Singapore early Monday (Jul 24) morning ahead of the team's match against Singapore Premier League side Lion City Sailors.

More than 50 fans were at Pan Pacific Singapore hotel to welcome the players, who waved to the crowd as they got off the bus. 

Those waiting for the team to arrive also received an official Spurs badge, promoter TEG Sport said.

Spurs are the first foreign team to arrive in the country for the Singapore Festival of Football, which will run from Jul 26 to Aug 2. Other teams coming to Singapore are Leicester City, Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

New Tottenham Hotspur signing James Maddison in Singapore on Jul 24, 2023. (Photo: Singapore Festival of Football driven by CDG Zig)
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in Singapore on Jul 24, 2023. (Photo: Singapore Festival of Football driven by CDG Zig)
Tottenham Hotspur fans waiting for the arrival of the team in Singapore on Jul 24, 2023. (Photo: Singapore Festival of Football driven by CDG Zig)

Spurs will face Singapore Premier League club Lion City Sailors on Wednesday at the National Stadium. 

The English team was initially slated to play Serie A club AS Roma, but the Italian side rescheduled its preseason plans, TEG Sport said previously.

Spurs will also host an open training session on Tuesday at the National Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Ivan Perisic in Singapore on Jul 24, 2023. (Photo: Singapore Festival of Football driven by CDG Zig)
Tottenham Hotspur players Emerson Royal and Cristian Romero in Singapore on Jul 24, 2023. (Photo: Singapore Festival of Football driven by CDG Zig)
Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies in Singapore on Jul 24, 2023. (Photo: Singapore Festival of Football driven by CDG Zig)
Tottenham Hotspur fans in Singapore on Jul 24, 2023. (Photo: Singapore Festival of Football driven by CDG Zig)

Other matches during the week-long festival include Liverpool's matches against Leicester and Bayern.

Liverpool are set to play Leicester on Jul 30, before taking on Bayern on Aug 2. 

The Reds will also hold an open training session on Jul 29. The matches and opening training session will take place at the National Stadium.

Source: CNA/fh(mi)

