Tottenham sack manager Nuno after latest defeat by Manchester United

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur announced on Monday (Nov 1) they have sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo after just four months in charge following a 3-0 home loss to Manchester United at the weekend.

It was their fifth defeat in 10 Premier League games, leaving the London side eighth in the table.

Spurs had topped the Premier League standings in August after winning their opening three games but now sit 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Nuno's coaching staff have also been relieved of their duties. The club have not yet announced a replacement.

"I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision," Spurs' managing director of football Fabio Paratici said in a statement.

"Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future."

The statement said a further coaching update would follow in due course.