Tottenham manager Postecoglou cops flak from angry fans

BOURNEMOUTH, England : Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou confronted fans after his side's tame 1-0 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth on Thursday which increased the pressure on the Australian.

Postecoglou's side were unrecognisable from the one that beat Manchester City 4-0 in their last away game, producing a lacklustre display and conceding from a basic set-piece.

They have now lost six of their 14 league games this season and sit 10th in the table, below Bournemouth.

Boos were heard from the visiting fans after the final whistle and Postecoglou engaged a few in conversation.

"They are disappointed, rightly so. They gave me some direct feedback which I guess is taken on board," he told reporters.

Asked what was said, he added: "Probably not for here mate. I've got no issue with it. I didn't like what was being said because I'm a human being but you've got to cop it.

"I've been around long enough to know that if things don't go well, you've got to understand the frustration."

Postecoglou faces a crucial few weeks if the season is not to start unravelling. His stuttering side host high-flying Chelsea on Sunday and travel to Rangers for a crucial Europa League clash next week. After a trip to bottom club Southampton they face Manchester United in the League Cup quarter-finals and host leaders Liverpool shortly before Christmas.

"All I can say is I'm really disappointed with tonight and I'm determined to get it right and I'll keep fighting until we do," Postecoglou said.

Adding to his woes was an injury to Ben Davies who was playing as centre back in the absence of injured duo Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

"It looks like he's done his hamstring. Him and Radu (Dragusin) have played every game. It's the one position we can't rotate. He'll obviously be out for a period of time now, we'll just have to wait and see how long it is.

"It's a consequence of having the squad we have."