Tottenham to play K League XI in pre-season friendly

Tottenham Hotspur will play against a K League select in a pre-season friendly in Seoul in July, the club said on Wednesday (Apr 13).

Spurs enjoy a massive following in South Korea thanks mainly to national team captain Son Heung-min. Cho So-hyun, who captains the South Korean women's side, also plays for the London club.

Spurs said the match will take place at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Jul 13. It will be their third visit to the country.

Asia and Australia were regular stops for major European clubs before the COVID-19 pandemic, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea attracting huge crowds for lucrative friendlies.