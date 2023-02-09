Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tottenham set to be without injured Lloris - reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tottenham set to be without injured Lloris - reports

Tottenham set to be without injured Lloris - reports

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 19, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris reacts REUTERS/Molly Darlington

09 Feb 2023 12:10AM (Updated: 09 Feb 2023 12:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Tottenham Hotspur could be without their goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris for up to eight weeks after he was injured in Sunday's Premier League win over Manchester City.

According to media reports on Wednesday, the 36-year-old Frenchman injured his knee ligaments and while he does not require surgery he faces a lengthy lay-off.

Fraser Forster is Lloris's back-up and looks set to have an extended run in the side having made only one Premier League appearance since joining on a free transfer.

Lloris's injury would be a blow to Tottenham who are fifth in the Premier League, face a last-16 Champions League tie against AC Milan and are also in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.