Tottenham sign former Bournemouth defender Senesi

June 10 : Tottenham Hotspur announced the signing of defender Marcos Senesi on Wednesday, with the Argentina international set to join from July 1 after leaving Bournemouth.

The 29-year-old spent four seasons at Bournemouth, making 128 appearances across all competitions, and opted to leave following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

Senesi becomes Tottenham's second signing under manager Roberto de Zerbi, after Andy Robertson, as the North London side look to strengthen their defence following a campaign in which they narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League.

"From the first moment, the club has shown why they want me and how much they want me to be a part of what they are building. It's exciting and something I can't wait to be involved in," Senesi said in a statement.

"Every time I step on the pitch, I will do my best to make the fans proud and to take the club back to the place it belongs. I want to win things with Tottenham and will do everything I can to make that happen."

Senesi played a key role for Bournemouth last season, helping the team to get a 16-match unbeaten run and 11 clean sheets.

"Marcos's experience, quality on the ball and competitive edge will strengthen us defensively, as well as giving us flexibility in formation," De Zerbi said.

"He's comfortable playing in a possession-based team, reads the game very well and has the personality to thrive in a demanding environment."

Tottenham finished 17th in the Premier League last season, just two points above the relegation zone.