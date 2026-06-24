Tottenham sign veteran goalkeeper Dubravka

June 24 : Veteran goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has signed for Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old will join Roberto De Zerbi's side from July 1 following the expiry of his contract with Burnley, where he made 35 appearances last season.

"Everything moved pretty quickly and I'm really happy to be here. I have loved watching Roberto's teams over the years and know all about his style, vision and the fantastic fans here," Dubravka said in a statement.

Dubravka brings extensive Premier League experience, having arrived in England with Newcastle United in 2018. He spent seven seasons at the club, making 179 appearances before moving to Burnley in 2025.

He also had a brief loan spell at Manchester United in 2022, when the squad won the League Cup. He also earned 60 international caps for Slovakia across all competitions.