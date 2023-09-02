Logo
Sport

Tottenham sign Wales winger Johnson from Forest
Sport

Tottenham sign Wales winger Johnson from Forest

Tottenham sign Wales winger Johnson from Forest

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Second Round - Nottingham Forest v Burnley - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - August 30, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

02 Sep 2023 06:26AM
Tottenham Hotspur have signed Nottingham Forest's versatile Wales forward Brennan Johnson, the two Premier League clubs announced on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who can play on the wing or as a striker, has signed a contract until 2029.

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media said the fee is 47.5 million pounds ($59.79 million).

"(Johnson's) departure brings an end to his 14-year association with the club, having joined the Forest Academy at the age of eight," the Midlands club said in a statement.

Johnson made 108 appearances for Forest, scoring 29 goals, and starred in their promotion to the Premier League in 2022.

He has 20 caps and was part of Rob Page's Wales squad for last year's World Cup.

($1 = 0.7944 pounds)

Source: Reuters

