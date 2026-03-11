Logo
Tottenham sub goalkeeper Kinsky in 17th minute after Atletico score three
11 Mar 2026 05:40AM
MADRID, March 10 : Tottenham Hotspur replaced goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky in the 17th minute of their Champions League last-16 first leg clash with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday after the Czech goalkeeper conceded three goals inside the opening 15 minutes.

The 22-year-old endured a difficult night after manager Igor Tudor handed him a start, with Guglielmo Vicario on the bench following recent criticism over his form.

Kinsky first slipped as Marcos Llorente opened the scoring in the sixth minute, before Antoine Griezmann doubled Atletico's lead. Moments later the goalkeeper misplaced a pass straight to Julian Alvarez, who punished the error to make it 3-0 in the 15th minute.

Tudor acted soon after, withdrawing the visibly distressed Kinsky as he left the pitch with his face buried in his gloves while teammates tried to console him, with Atletico supporters offering a standing ovation as he walked off.

(Tommy Lund in Gdansk)

Source: Reuters
