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Tottenham survive as Palhinha seals victory over Everton
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Tottenham survive as Palhinha seals victory over Everton

Tottenham survive as Palhinha seals victory over Everton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - May 24, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur's Joao Palhinha scores their first goal. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridg
Tottenham survive as Palhinha seals victory over Everton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - May 24, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur's Kevin Danso celebrates after Joao Palhinha scores their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
25 May 2026 01:23AM
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LONDON, May 24 : Tottenham Hotspur salvaged their Premier League status in the nick of time as Joao Palhinha's first-half goal earned a priceless 1-0 home victory against Everton on Sunday.

Only an 11th home league defeat of a miserable season could have sent Tottenham down for the first time since 1977, but Palhinha's 43rd-minute effort erased that nightmare scenario.

It meant West Ham United's 3-0 win over Leeds United was in vain as Tottenham finished 17th on 41 points, two points ahead of their London rivals who were relegated.

Tottenham's victory completed an escape mission led by Roberto de Zerbi who has rejuvenated the team since taking charge little more than a month ago with Spurs deep in trouble.

After an afternoon of nerves and 10 agonising minutes of stoppage time in which every Tottenham clearance was cheered, the final whistle was met by huge relief and celebrations.

Source: Reuters
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