Tottenham Women appoint Swede Vilahamn as coach
Tottenham Women appoint Swede Vilahamn as coach

08 Jul 2023 05:00AM
LONDON : Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Swede Robert Vilahamn as manager on a two-year contract, subject to a work permit, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said on Friday.

Spurs sacked coach Rehanne Skinner in March after nine successive WSL defeats left them two points above the relegation zone. They finished ninth under interim manager Vicky Jepson.

The 40-year-old Vilahamn joins Spurs from Swedish side BK Hacken, who he steered to Champions League qualification and also led to runners-up in the Swedish Cup in 2022 and 2023.

"I'm truly motivated by both the challenge and the opportunity that comes with this role," Vilahamn said.

"The club has a talented group of players and I look forward to leading this team in such an exciting project."

Source: Reuters

