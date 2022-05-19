Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tottenham Women forward Ubogagu handed nine-month suspension for anti-doping violation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tottenham Women forward Ubogagu handed nine-month suspension for anti-doping violation

Tottenham Women forward Ubogagu handed nine-month suspension for anti-doping violation

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Tottenham Hotspur v Reading - The Hive, London, Britain - September 26, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Chioma Ubogagu in action with Reading's Chloe Peplow Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

19 May 2022 07:47PM (Updated: 19 May 2022 07:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tottenham Hotspur forward Chioma Ubogagu has been handed a nine-month suspension from the sport for an anti-doping violation, the Women's Super League club said on Thursday.

Before joining Spurs in 2021, Ubogagu was prescribed acne medication by a personal doctor containing the banned substance spironolactone, which is listed on the World Anti-Doping Agency's Prohibited List as a diuretic or masking agent, the club said in a statement.

"In November 2021, Chioma requested a repeat prescription from the club doctor who alerted the relevant bodies; the FA and UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) about the use of a banned substance," the club said.

"The FA accepts that Chioma did not take the medication, spironolactone, with a view to intentionally securing an illegal advantage."

The 29-year-old has been provisionally suspended since January, and last played for the club in a 1-1 league draw with West Ham United on Jan. 17.

Her suspension, which was handed out by the FA and an independent tribunal on April 22, will run until October.

"I want to make clear that the medication had no performance-enhancing effects for me," Ubogagu said in a statement.

"But I still made the mistake of not being as diligent as possible, and as a result I am unable to play the game I love until I serve my suspension.

"While my dermatologist is aware of my profession, it is also my responsibility to know more about the medications I am prescribed."

Spurs finished fifth in the WSL's 2021-22 season, which concluded earlier this month.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us