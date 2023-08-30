Logo
Sport

Tottenham's cappuccino kit leaves bitter taste
Sport

Tottenham's cappuccino kit leaves bitter taste

Tottenham's cappuccino kit leaves bitter taste

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Second Round - Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - August 29, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou looks dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

30 Aug 2023 07:03PM
LONDON : Tottenham Hotspur's cappuccino-coloured new third strip suffered an inauspicious debut but it was not to blame for the club's defeat by Fulham in the League Cup on Tuesday, according to manger Ange Postecoglou.

The unusual kit colour, officially described as 'taupe haze', hardly dazzled under the Craven Cottage lights, and some fans suggested Tottenham players struggled to locate each other.

Put to him after the game that the kit had played a part in the result, Postecoglou was not convinced.

"I don't know is the real answer to that genuine question. That's my genuine answer. I'm not really sure. I don't think it would have played a massive part.

"We need to find out about our players, find out about the group, the character and the personality and, I dunno, maybe we need to check out our colour matching capabilities.

"Cappuccino was it? Nice."

It is not the first time a kit colour has been linked to a poor performance. Manchester United famously switched kits at halftime against Southampton in 1996 after manager Alex Ferguson blamed their grey shirts for a poor display.

Source: Reuters

