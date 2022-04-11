Logo
Tottenham's Doherty set to miss rest of season with knee injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - April 9, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur's Matt Doherty goes down as the referee Graham Scott looks on Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington

11 Apr 2022 05:23PM (Updated: 11 Apr 2022 05:23PM)
Tottenham Hotspur defender Matt Doherty will miss the rest of the campaign after suffering a knee injury in Saturday's 4-0 Premier League win at Aston Villa, Sky Sports reported.

Doherty was taken off in the 21st minute following a tackle by Villa's Matty Cash. Sky Sports said on Monday that the 30-year-old is expected to be out for 12 weeks.

The Ireland international has bagged four assists and two goals in 15 league games this season for Spurs, who are fourth on 57 points after 31 matches.

Tottenham host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

