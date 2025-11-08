Tottenham's Frank prepared for confident Manchester United

LONDON :Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United four times in all competitions last season including the Europa League final but their manager Thomas Frank said he expected a far tougher test against them in Saturday's Premier League clash.

Victory for either side in the lunchtime kick-off in North London would put them provisionally second in the table ahead of the later games, quite a turnaround for teams who finished 17th and 15th respectively last season.

While Frank is enjoying a solid enough start after replacing Ange Postecoglou, albeit having lost three domestic home league games, United manager Ruben Amorim appears to finally be making progress after a terrible beginning to life at Old Trafford.

After joining a year ago from Sporting, the Portuguese coach led United to their worst-ever Premier League finish and things looked bleak as this season also began badly.

But United have won four of their last six games and Amorim was named Premier League manager of the month on Friday.

"It is a United team with more confidence. I think Ruben and his coaching staff have done a good job. It has obviously been a tough year for them so I admire him a lot for going through such a tricky spell with many setbacks," Frank told reporters.

"They are in a moment where they have every key player available. We know exactly what to expect from them. They have an incredibly dangerous front three."

Tottenham thumped visiting FC Copenhagen 4-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday but have not won at home in the Premier League since beating Burnley on the opening weekend.

Last week they gave a dismal display in a 1-0 home loss to Chelsea in which they were non-existent as an attacking force.

"It is a big shirt to wear," Frank said of his side's problems at home. "You should be proud and excited to play in this shirt, whether home or anywhere.

"I can understand that the stats are not too good over a long time. For me, it is a new opportunity and a new one to embrace in the best possible way."

New Dutch signing Xavi Simons has struggled to make an impact in attack, although he did impress against Copenhagen and Frank believes the best is yet to come.

"I think every player needs confidence. Even the best in the world. When you go to a new club, it is not always that easy to hit the ground running," he said.

Tottenham will hope that forward Mohammed Kudus, arguably their best player this season, will be fit after missing the win against Copenhagen with a niggle picked up in training.

"He's touch and go for tomorrow." the Dane said.