Tottenham's Frank wants organised chaos in Arsenal derby

LONDON :Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank hopes his team can cause some chaos to knock Premier League leaders Arsenal out of their efficient stride in Sunday's North London derby.

Arsenal are four points clear after 11 games with just one defeat and have given the impression of a squad laser-focused on delivering the club's first league title since 2004.

Frank, whose side are fifth, admitted on Friday that Spurs are a little way behind their arch-rivals but believes they can disrupt Mikel Arteta's side at The Emirates.

"The interesting thing is that probably both Mikel and I would like a little bit more of a controlled game, but it will probably end up absolutely madhouse," Frank, who will be getting his first taste of the fixture, told reporters.

"I expect a difficult (match), but a game that can go anywhere."

Frank is regarded as a far more pragmatic coach than Ange Postecoglou, the man he replaced in the close season, with an emphasis on set-pieces and data that served him so well at Brentford.

While not exactly setting the league alight with their style so far this season, Tottenham have been far more organised and efficient than under Australian Postecoglou.

However, that is not to say Frank will be telling his side just to try and grind out a point on Sunday.

"Definitely embrace controlled chaos, or chaos we like to create if that makes sense, because chaos can be good," Frank said. "Chaos can be transitions, high-pressure and set-piece second phases and all those areas are of course areas we would like to exploit if we can.

"By the way, we will never go for a 0-0. It maybe will end 0-0 but we will always try to win. Always, always, always."

SPURS IMPRESSIVE AWAY FROM HOME

Tottenham have not won at The Emirates since a League Cup clash in 2018 and their last Premier League victory away to their neighbours was a 3-2 win 15 years ago.

Frank's side have been impressive away from home this season though, taking 13 points from five games and the Dane said that will give them confidence ahead of Sunday's showdown.

"... Arsenal are at the top of the table, by quite a distance," said Frank, who has had success against Arteta before. "They've been good for a few years, but we need to do everything we can to turn that around.

"It's one game on Sunday, one game where I'm convinced that we'll compete a lot. I will do everything we can to beat them."

Frank offered encouraging injury news before Sunday's clash with forward Randal Kolo Muani available after suffering a head injury in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United last time out.

Defender Archie Gray is also available, as is midfielder Lucas Bergvall, who was forced out of the Sweden squad.

Pape Matar Sarr is also in the Spurs squad despite suffering an injury while playing for Senegal.