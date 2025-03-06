Tottenham's Kulusevski to miss Europa League clash injured

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dejan Kulusevski is out of Thursday's Europa League last-16 tie against AZ Alkmaar with injury and unlikely to return before the international break at the end of the month, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Wednesday.

The Sweden international, who has 10 goals this season, has a foot injury and is expected to miss both legs of the knockout tie against Alkmaar as well as the Premier League matches against AFC Bournemouth and Fulham.

"Deki is the only one (who hasn't travelled). He's got a knock on his foot. He's not really sure when (it happened) to be honest," Postecoglou told a press conference.

"It has been sore for the last few weeks. He was able to train and play, but it didn't get any better, so further tests were necessary. We're still waiting to find out the extent of the injury," the manager said.

Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin and Richarlison also remain sidelined for the start of the Europa League knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Dominic Solanke all made the trip to the Netherlands after recovering from injuries, with the manager saying their availability will be assessed after training.