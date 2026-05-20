Tottenham's relegation decider bigger than a trophy, says De Zerbi

LONDON, May 19 : Tottenham Hotspur's home clash with Everton on Sunday dwarfs the importance of last season's Europa League final, manager Roberto de Zerbi said on Tuesday after defeat at Chelsea left his side in danger of Premier League relegation.

One point against Chelsea would have all but secured Tottenham's survival and eased the pressure for the visit of Everton but a 2-1 loss means they could still be overtaken by 18th-placed West Ham United on the final day.

"Sunday is the final for Tottenham. Not Bilbao against Manchester United (in the Europa League last season). The most important game is Sunday," said Italian De Zerbi. "Now we play for something more than a trophy.

"This is for the pride of the club and history. A trophy you can win and get one trophy more but this is more important. This is about dignity."

Almost a year ago to the day, Spurs salvaged another dreadful league season in which they finished 17th by beating United 1-0 in the Europa League final - the club's first silverware since 2008.

Instead of being a springboard to better things though, Tottenham are now in serious danger of a first relegation since 1977, although a draw against Everton would be enough.

Goals by Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos ensured it was a familiar tale of woe for Spurs on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge where they have won only once in the league since 1990.

Richarlison did pull a goal back and Tottenham pushed for an equaliser in a frantic finale but left empty-handed.

De Zerbi must now calm the nerves ahead of a momentous clash with Everton which Spurs, who have managed only two home wins all season, simply cannot afford to lose.

Should that happen and West Ham beat Leeds United, Tottenham will have to start planning for life in the Championship.

De Zerbi, however, remained positive.

"I would like if we play Sunday like the last 20 minutes (today), because in the last 20 minutes we showed more energy, more passion, something more inside of us," he said.

"Every one of them they are focused on the target. They are working hard during the week and every one of us wants to achieve the goal.

"I think we play a final (on Sunday), an important game but in our stadium ... so we have to stay alive. But it is a big day for us."