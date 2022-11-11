Tottenham's Sessegnon ruled out of Leeds game with minor injury

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon will miss Saturday's Premier League clash at home to Leeds United due to a minor injury while the London side will take a late call on Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday (Nov 11).

Wing back Sessegnon, who has made 12 league appearances this season scoring two goals, picked up a knock during Wednesday's 2-0 League Cup third round defeat at Nottingham Forest.

"About Sessegnon, today he didn't train with us. He had a little problem and he's not available for tomorrow's game," Conte told reporters.

Tottenham's Brazil striker Richarlison returned to action against Forest after recovering from a calf problem, while their Sweden midfielder Kulusevski has only made two substitute appearances following a hamstring injury.

"Richarlison and Kulusevski have another training session before we decide about the starting eleven," said Conte, whose side are fourth in the league with 26 points from 14 games.

Conte said he would meet club chairman Daniel Levy and sporting director Fabio Paratici to discuss Tottenham's progress, with the season pausing after the weekend's action ahead of the World Cup in Qatar starting on Nov 20.

The Italian, having led Spurs back to the Champions League with a fourth-placed finish last season, also addressed his contract situation at the club, who have reached the last 16.

"You know very well my contract expires in June. Until that moment the club has to make the best evaluation," Conte said.

"I think that everything you need to deserve and it will be important to see the rest of the season and if we are happy with the improvement we are doing.

"From my side, it's important to feel that I deserve a new contract, to sign a new contract with this club... We will talk with the club and find the best solution."